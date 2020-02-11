Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 260,095 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,095 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 411,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. 2,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,909. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.