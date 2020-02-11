Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 265,040 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265,040 shares during the quarter. Huntsman makes up approximately 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Huntsman worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

HUN stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. 93,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,296. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -66.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

