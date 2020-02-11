Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 648,172 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 648,172 shares during the quarter. Front Yard Residential comprises about 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Front Yard Residential worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RESI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,040. The firm has a market cap of $589.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Front Yard Residential in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Front Yard Residential Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

