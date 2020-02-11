Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 68,980 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,980 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of IBERIABANK worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 45.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 59,295 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth $944,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 32.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 27.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 331,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 71,058 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBKC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

IBKC traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $75.25. 4,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. IBERIABANK’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

