Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 80,795 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,795 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bancsystem makes up approximately 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter valued at about $7,031,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other news, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $26,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 816 shares of company stock worth $34,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

