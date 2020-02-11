Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $3.30 Million Position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Nanometrics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nanometrics by 1,394.8% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NANO traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

