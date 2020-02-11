Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $4.87 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 794,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of FS KKR Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock worth $187,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

