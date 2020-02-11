Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $6.31 Million Position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 172,595 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,000. Boise Cascade accounts for approximately 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Boise Cascade at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Boise Cascade by 183.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Boise Cascade by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Boise Cascade by 56.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,291. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -238.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.53. Boise Cascade Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $254,267.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,786.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $310,686.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,645.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

