Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $6.63 Million Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,000. Spirit Realty Capital makes up about 1.5% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Spirit Realty Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,915.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. 109,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

