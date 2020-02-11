Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Big Lots as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Big Lots news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,826. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

