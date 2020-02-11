Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 326,560 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of First Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 703,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 24.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,923,000 after buying an additional 394,989 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 206,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 101.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 130,287 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.29. 17,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBP. Citigroup cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

