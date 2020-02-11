Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,125 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mantech International worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mantech International by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mantech International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mantech International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Mantech International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $728,820.00. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MANT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,009. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Mantech International Corp has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.