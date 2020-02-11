Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 30,480 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Investors Bancorp worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3,643.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISBC. Compass Point upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

