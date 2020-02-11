Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,988 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Union Bankshares worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $75,691,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 800,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after buying an additional 121,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $3,204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 173.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 70,284 shares during the period.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUB. Raymond James upgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

In related news, insider Low Robin bought 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.