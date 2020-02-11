Monarch Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Monarch token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Monarch has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Monarch has a market cap of $71,069.00 and approximately $64,599.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monarch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.03559615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00249179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00135457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Monarch Token Profile

Monarch’s genesis date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,771,709 tokens. Monarch’s official website is monarchwallet.com. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken.

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monarch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monarch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.