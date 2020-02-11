Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Moncler stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. Moncler has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.25.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

