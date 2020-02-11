Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Buckingham Research

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target upped by Buckingham Research from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,021,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,747,000 after purchasing an additional 222,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,660,000 after purchasing an additional 70,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.