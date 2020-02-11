Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,136.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00004269 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.89 million and $1,136.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00889062 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001923 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001971 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,010,720 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

