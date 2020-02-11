MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Up 6.3% This Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1,000.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00014001 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004167 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 182,123,224 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

