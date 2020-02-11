Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.27 Million

Analysts expect that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report sales of $307.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.69 million and the highest is $317.20 million. Monro posted sales of $287.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Monro stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Monro has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Monro by 930.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Monro by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

