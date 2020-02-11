Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Up 96.1% in January

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the January 15th total of 60,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 70,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,869. The stock has a market cap of $226.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.17. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

