Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,847,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GL opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $109.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total value of $990,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,269 shares of company stock worth $4,109,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

