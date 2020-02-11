Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 149.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.91.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.37 and a 52 week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

