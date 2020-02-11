Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA opened at $215.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.51 and a 200 day moving average of $188.59. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $549.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TH Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

