Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

