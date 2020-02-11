Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 789,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marketfield Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 702.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 112,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 98,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $69,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $181,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,925. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Ciena’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.09.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

