Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.76.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $62.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.