Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 314.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

