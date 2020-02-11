Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

