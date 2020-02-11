Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $82,240,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,361,000 after purchasing an additional 213,292 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,866,000 after purchasing an additional 76,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after purchasing an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,609 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLM opened at $276.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $179.84 and a one year high of $281.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.28.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.43.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

