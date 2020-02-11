Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IDEX by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in IDEX by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 293,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in IDEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $174.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $139.43 and a 52 week high of $176.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.77 and its 200 day moving average is $165.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $487,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $7,524,435 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.22.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

