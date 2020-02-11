Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 178,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.2% in the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day moving average of $125.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.