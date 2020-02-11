Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in United Rentals by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in United Rentals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

