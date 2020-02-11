Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in BP by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 3,772.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

