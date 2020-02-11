Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,671 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.6% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 97,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 795.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WY stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.45 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

