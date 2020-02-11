Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

Shares of Y opened at $819.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $803.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $775.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $600.23 and a fifty-two week high of $828.85.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

