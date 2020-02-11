Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,465 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the third quarter valued at $39,175,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 917.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 931,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,369,000 after purchasing an additional 707,576 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $9,759,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 1,402.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 183,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 171,614 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

