Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,284,000 after purchasing an additional 488,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,867,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 373,831 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 925,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after purchasing an additional 352,925 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after purchasing an additional 339,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

