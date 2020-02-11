Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 8,717 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 546,096 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 465.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 524,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 431,618 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $13,373,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $12,452,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABCB. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

