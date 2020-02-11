Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $63,240,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $228,379,000 after purchasing an additional 446,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 966,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $148,427,000 after purchasing an additional 382,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

