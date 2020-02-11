Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,150 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. LGI Homes comprises 2.9% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of LGI Homes worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 312,154 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 3,365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 262,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,160,000 after acquiring an additional 191,656 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,874,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 193,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 130,346 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

Shares of LGIH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. 5,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,611. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $662,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

