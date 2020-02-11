Morgan Stanley Increases RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $205.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

RNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.76.

NYSE:RNG opened at $212.61 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $213.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -518.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.71.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $443,137.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,481,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $10,973,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,993,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $842,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 22.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 63.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 0.8% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

