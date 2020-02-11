Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $3,818,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

