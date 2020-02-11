Morgan Stanley Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $220.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.42.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $130.87 and a 52-week high of $221.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,705,000 after acquiring an additional 495,064 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,770,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 783.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,662,000 after buying an additional 321,741 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,779,000 after acquiring an additional 236,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,946,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

