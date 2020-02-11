Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $78,930.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.86, for a total transaction of $78,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,865,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,854,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Morningstar stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.99 and a 52 week high of $165.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.70 and a 200-day moving average of $154.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 252,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 156,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 141,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

