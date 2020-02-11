Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Cap Reaches $1.93 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and FCoin. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $127,677.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

