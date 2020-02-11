MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MoSys stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,044 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.65% of MoSys worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOSY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.53. MoSys has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.26.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

