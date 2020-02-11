Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

MPAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 407,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. 82,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $403.63 million, a P/E ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.47. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.