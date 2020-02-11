Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) PT Lowered to $31.00 at B. Riley

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPAA. BidaskClub cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

MPAA stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter valued at about $233,000.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

