MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €265.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €265.00 ($308.14) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €218.00 ($253.49) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €246.00 ($286.05) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €237.69 ($276.38).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €276.20 ($321.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €270.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €248.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €183.20 ($213.02) and a 52-week high of €286.40 ($333.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

